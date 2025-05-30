Bryce Harper was forced to leave Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Atlanta Braves early after taking a pitch to the elbow by starting pitcher Spencer Strider. Since then, the Philadelphia Phillies star hasn't played, as he's still working his way back from the injury. On Friday, he shared some comments about his elbow.

The 32-year-old first baseman admitted that his elbow is still sore from the incident, according to Lochlahn March of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Harper claims he has yet to swing a bat, and doesn't plan to on Friday. He is also hoping to avoid a trip to the injured list.

“Bryce Harper said he's still ‘super sore' and hasn't tried to swing a bat yet. He doesn't think he will swing one today either, although he still hopes he will avoid a stint on the injured list. ‘It’s a really tough spot where it got me. So I just want to be smart about it too.'”

Harper revealed that his elbow is still swollen days later after being hit by the pitch, per Tim Kelly of On Pattison and Bleacher Report. Bryce Harper also claims he plans to start wearing a guard on his right arm to reduce the chances of being injured like this again. Especially with how hard pitchers are throwing in MLB these days.

“I'm not gonna back off the plate. I've always kind've been on top of the plate. I understand, like I said, I totally understand throwing inside. It's part of the game. It's just a little scarier nowadays, just because guys are throwing harder,” said Bryce Harper. “So, wearing a brace, wearing an arm guard, you know, it helps a little bit.”

The eight-time All-Star sat out for the Phillies' doubleheader on Thursday against the Braves. He's not expected to play on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers either. It's not entirely clear when Bryce Harper will return, but Philadelphia will continue monitoring his elbow in the coming days.

At the very least, Harper is participating in some training ahead of Friday's contest, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The Phillies' star was seen fielding grounders with a sleeve on his injured arm.

“Bryce Harper is not in the lineup tonight. He has not taken a swing since being hit by a pitch. He probably won’t swing today. He is taking some grounders at first with a sleeve on the arm. When he returns, he will be wearing a new elbow brace.”