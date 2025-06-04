Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper missed five games after getting hit by a 95 mph Spencer Strider fastball last week. But he returned in emphatic fashion on Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Harper smacked a Bowden Francis offering into the bleachers in the sixth inning — his ninth home run of the campaign. The slugger admitted there is still some swelling in his surgically repaired elbow that was hit, but overall, Harper feels good.

Via AP Sports:

“I felt good, body feels good,” Harper said. “Arm is still a little sore but I feel good.”

“Yeah, there's swelling,” he said. “I think it's going to take a minute to go down but I thought today was a good day for me to get back out there. It's definitely bruised still and all that stuff, but we're working through it.”

Strider expressed remorse after accidentally plunking Bryce Harper last week, making it clear the sport is better when the superstar is healthy. That's certainly true, and there's no question Harper is a game-changer for this Phillies team. Rob Thomson and Trea Turner were both happy to have Harper back in the lineup Tuesday:

Article Continues Below

“He makes our lineup so much better,” Thomson said.

“He affects so many different people in so many different ways,” Turner said. “That's why he's so good.”

The Phillies were just 1-4 without the 32-year-old, losing top spot in the National League East in the process. Philadelphia won the opener against the Blue Jays 8-3, with Harper going 1 for 3 with a pair of walks and two runs.

Harper is now hitting .268 on the year, and although his power numbers are down, Tuesday was a step in the right direction. The Phils will need Harper to be at his best if they're going to be a World Series contender later this year.