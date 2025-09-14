The Philadelphia Phillies will likely play October baseball this season, but one insider has already suggested one offseason move that could surprise some fans and pundits.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale recently hinted that the Phillies could look to move on from reliever Jose Alvarado.

“Now that Phillies late-inning reliever Jose Alvarado’s season is over, going on the IL with a strained left forearm and ineligible for the postseason because of his PED suspension, it will be interesting if the Phillies completely cut ties with him,” Nightengale wrote.

“Alvarado has a $9 million club option for 2026, but considering how much he let them down this season, it would make the most sense to buy out his $500,000 option and say good-bye.”

Alvarado suffered his injury earlier this month and already had served an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs from May 18 to August 18 after testing positive for exogenous testosterone.

“Very mild, but enough to put him on the IL, so that’s 15 days,” Phillies Manager Thomson told NBC Sports. “And now it’s just get him ready for next year.”

Across 26.0 innings this season, the 30-year-old posted a 3.81 ERA and struck out 32 batters. Over his nine-year career with the Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays, the Maracaibo native tossed 368.1 innings and earned a 3.47 ERA.

The Phillies acquired closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins ahead of this season’s trade deadline and realized that Alvarado would not be able to make an impact in October.

The team owns a $9 million club option on Alvarado for 2026, which includes a $500,000 buyout if they choose not to re-sign him.

The Phillies currently lead the National League East with an 89-60 record.