The Philadelphia Phillies may have lost 6-5 to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, but they avoided a much more damaging setback. Veteran catcher JT Realmuto exited early with a finger injury, sparking brief concern inside the clubhouse. Fortunately for the Phillies, postgame tests brought the best possible news—with the MLB postseason quickly approaching.

In the latest update, Philadelphia Inquirer's Lochlahn March took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing the team’s confirmation regarding Realmuto’s status after the injury scare.

“J.T. Realmuto was removed with a right index finger contusion, Phillies say. X-rays were negative.”

When the three-time All-Star first exited the game, there were concerns of a possible fracture. However, X-rays came back negative, and he is now considered day-to-day. Realmuto is expected to return soon, likely missing only a few games before the 2025 MLB postseason begins.

Article Continues Below

This news is a massive relief for a team still battling for postseason seeding. Although the Phillies clinched the NL East division crown September 15, the race for home-field advantage is still very much alive. With the Milwaukee Brewers sitting at 95-63 after a loss to the San Diego Padres, Realmuto’s health remains critical as the Phillies enter the final five games of the 2025 MLB season.

The news surrounding the Phillies catcher extends far beyond the box score. Realmuto has logged 131 games behind the plate this season at age 34—a remarkable workload by any standard. His presence is crucial in managing arms like Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez, and the rest of the Phillies rotation and bullpen. With Zack Wheeler out for the season following thoracic outlet surgery, Realmuto’s leadership becomes even more vital in guiding pitchers through high-leverage October moments. While backup Rafael Marchan will fill in for now, there is no true substitute for Realmuto’s elite game-calling, defensive reliability, and veteran presence.

The 12-year veteran catcher is batting .259 with 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 127 hits this season. While his power has dipped slightly, his value continues to come from leadership, durability, and postseason poise.

Even in a loss, the Phillies vs. Marlins game reminded fans how quickly a season’s outlook can shift. With a clean bill of health and five games remaining, Realmuto and the club remain locked in—chasing October glory and aiming to bring the city its first World Series championship since 2008.