The Philadelphia Phillies added another jolt to their playoff push thanks to slugger Kyle Schwarber, who launched his 54th home run of the season.

The home run off the bat of Schwarber came in the first inning against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. The NL MVP candidate crushed a 98.3 mph fastball from Edward Cabrera, sending it 385 feet to right field with a 112.0 mph exit velocity and a 42° launch angle. The solo shot gave the Phillies an early 1-0 lead.

The MLB posted the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the moment Schwarber’s power was on full display.

“Kyle Schwarber crushes home run No. 54!”

Kyle Schwarber crushes home run No. 54! pic.twitter.com/iJwKoNE2F9 — MLB (@MLB) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The home run from the Phillies left-handed power bat was his 54th of the season, placing him second in the MLB home run race—trailing only Seattle’s Cal Raleigh (58) and narrowly ahead of Shohei Ohtani (53). It also made Schwarber the first Phillies player since Ryan Howard in 2009 to reach 130 RBIs in a season. Now just four homers shy of Howard’s single-season franchise record of 58, he remains firmly in the chase.

With six games remaining and the Phillies having already clinched the NL East, Schwarber remains a driving force at the top of the lineup. His 2025 stat line features a .930 OPS and the fourth-highest average exit velocity in the league, further cementing his value as a Phillies power hitter.

Fan responses to the MLB home run leaders race have been overwhelmingly positive. Many are already comparing Schwarber’s run to Howard’s MVP-level peak, and his consistency has positioned him as a potential X-factor heading into the postseason.

Philadelphia holds a 92-64 record and is chasing the 95–62 Milwaukee Brewers for the top seed in the National League. The slugger's late-season surge adds momentum, record intrigue, and a timely boost to the offense as the postseason approaches.