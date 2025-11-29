The Philadelphia Phillies enter the early stages of the 2025 MLB offseason with rising anticipation surrounding their young pitching core. As December approaches, one storyline has quickly captured fan attention. A new on-air discussion suggests the organization expects far more from right-handed pitcher and top prospect Andrew Painter than his 2025 numbers indicate.

MLB Network posted a segment to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) featuring analyst Dan Plesac speaking with MLB.com beat writer Todd Zolecki. The longtime reporter outlined why the organization remains confident in Painter’s long-term ceiling despite the right-hander’s uneven 2025 return from Tommy John surgery.

“So again, if not on the opening day roster, he's going to help them out at some point this season. They have very, very, high expectations on Andrew Painter.”

"[The Phillies] have very, very high expectations on Andrew Painter." – @ToddZolecki on Philadelphia's top prospect

The 6-foot-7 right-hander's 2025 campaign featured a 5.26 ERA across 26 starts, but it also included major developmental wins— a full, healthy workload and 123 strikeouts across 118 innings. Those markers matter just as much to the Phillies, who expected rust after nearly two full years away from game action. The club views command—often the final piece to return post-surgery—as the primary reason his ERA inflated.

Zolecki’s comments also underscore why Painter remains central to the Phillies rotation outlook. The organization still believes his pre-injury dominance will return as he settles into 2026, and evaluators continue to label him the system’s most talented arm.

The Phillies also view his 2025 workload as a major milestone. With his arm strength restored and his strikeout ability still flashing, team evaluators believe the right-hander is poised for a breakout once his command improves, making him a key long-term pillar of the rotation.

With the Phillies expected to add pitching this winter, Painter’s progress remains one of the franchise’s most important long-term storylines as they map out his next stage of growth.