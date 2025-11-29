The Philadelphia Phillies begin the early portion of the 2025 MLB offseason with a major roster question rising to the forefront. Veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos has emerged as the club’s most likely trade candidate, and the growing expectation is that the Phillies will try to find a resolution sooner rather than later.

MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand posted an article to the league’s official website, outlining potential offseason decisions for every team. In his assessment of the Phillies, he detailed why Castellanos may finally be on the move after a difficult 2025 campaign.

“Castellanos has become a staple on every trade list, but with one year and 20 million dollars remaining on his contract, it seems more likely than ever that he’ll be playing elsewhere by Opening Day. The Phillies will likely have to pay down his salary to move Castellanos, who still has the ability to hit the ball out of the park.”

Article Continues Below

The growing expectation surrounding a possible Castellanos trade stems from both performance regression and roster construction. The veteran finished the 2025 season with a .694 OPS, continued to struggle defensively, and saw his role shrink late in the season. The situation became more complicated following tension that surfaced during the final weeks, making a clean reset increasingly appealing for both sides.

From a financial standpoint, the organization faces an inevitable decision. The 34-year-old outfielder is owed 20 million dollars in the final year of his deal, and any trade would require the club to absorb a significant portion of the salary. Even so, moving the contract would open flexibility for the front office to pursue bullpen help, an additional outfielder, or a right-handed power bat.

As the Phillies continue navigating the offseason, Castellanos stands out as the most logical player to move. The combination of contract size, declining production, and shifting clubhouse dynamics places him at the center of the team’s trade discussions entering December.