The MLB free agency signing period will begin on Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. ET. There are some big-name players set to hit the open market, and with all of the record-breaking contracts that have been handed out in recent years, some huge deals will surely be agreed upon. This is especially true because the Los Angeles Dodgers have been MLB's biggest spenders recently, and they've been rewarded with back-to-back World Series victories. ClutchPoints already looked at the best MLB free agents at each position, but check out the gallery to see the 10 best free agents overall.

10. Pete Alonso, New York Mets, 1B

Aging first basemen often aren't valued in free agency, but Pete Alonso has been too good for too long not to be viewed as one of the best MLB free agents this offseason. Alonso broke onto the scene as a rookie with the New York Mets in 2019 by blasting 53 home runs. He hasn't since had that kind of long-ball production, but he has remained one of the best power threats in baseball.

Alonso is adding to his game, too, as he is coming off a career-high season in batting average (.272). He is one of the most reliable players in the league as well, in the sense that he doesn't miss games. Alonso has played all 162 games in each of the past two seasons. Alonso is somewhat of a free agent risk because he has surpassed the age of 30. If his power starts to go, he doesn't offer a whole lot else. The improvement in getting on base more frequently will help him get paid this offseason, though.

9. Jack Flaherty, Detroit Tigers, SP, can opt out

Jack Flaherty has played for four different teams over the last three seasons, which included two separate stints with the Detroit Tigers. The starting pitcher has a $20 million option for next season, and if he declines it, he could be on the move yet again. Regardless of where Flaherty suits up, though, he tends to produce.

Flaherty isn't an ace, but he is a really solid second or third option. He helped the Tigers be the winningest team in baseball for much of the 2025 season before their late-season collapse.

8. Ranger Suarez, Philadelphia Phillies, SP

The Philadelphia Phillies are at risk of being hit harder by free agency than any other team this offseason. J.T. Realmuto just narrowly missed inclusion on this list, and the team's best power hitter will be touched on later. Ranger Suarez is also a free agent. While Suarez doesn't have great velocity, he maintains a low ERA every season because he has a variety of reliable pitches to throw and he commands them all well.

7. Eugenio Suarez, Seattle Mariners, 3B

Eugenio Suarez had a wonderful contract year. Because of his home run production, he was heavily coveted at the trade deadline before being sent to the Seattle Mariners, and now he will be sought after in free agency. Suarez finished the year with 49 home runs, which was the fifth most in baseball.

Suarez's defense is declining, so designated hitting duty could be in his future. He is also 34 years old, so interested teams shouldn't expect him to replicate his numbers from this past season. His proneness to striking out is a concern, too. Regardless, Suarez hammered his way into an offseason payday.

6. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies, DH

Year in and year out, Kyle Schwarber is among the league leaders in both home runs and walks. His plate discipline is elite, and when he swings away, it often ends in a baseball being launched over the outfield wall. The three-time All-Star had 56 home runs and 132 RBIs this season, both of which led the National League.

Schwarber's days in the outfield are over. He is well-liked in Philadelphia, though, and he could very well return to the Phillies. Philadelphia has been so close, but their core is getting old and hasn't been able to get the job done and become World Series champions. An organizational change in direction is the only thing that would likely prevent a Schwarber-Phillies reunion.

5. Dylan Cease, San Diego Padres, SP

Dylan Cease's control gets a little bit out of whack on occasion, which sometimes leads to high walk rates, but when he is at his best, he is nearly unhittable. Cease has twice finished inside the top five in Cy Young voting, but he has also twice led his league in walks. Unfortunately, he is coming off somewhat of a down year with the San Diego Padres.

The Padres have regularly brought in star players before letting them go for financial reasons in recent years. It wouldn't be a surprise if Cease is the next victim of that philosophy.

4. Framber Valdez, Houston Astros, SP

The Houston Astros have had quite a run. The team made it to at least the ALCS in seven of the last nine seasons, and Framber Valdez has been there for nearly the entirety of it. Valdez has spent most of his tenure as the team's first or second pitching option, too. He has twice made the All-Star Game and has become well known for his ability to throw complete games.

Valdez has some attitude question marks. Most notably, he may or may not have intentionally thrown at his catcher, Cesar Salazar, this past season. That was kind of a turning point in the wrong direction for the Astros' season, and it could be part of the reason he departs in free agency, if he so chooses to do so.

3. Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox, 3B

The Boston Red Sox handed Alex Bregman a three-year contract last offseason to take Rafael Devers' place at third base. The decision led to the team ultimately trading Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Now, Boston needs to ensure that decision wasn't for nothing. Bregman opted out of the final two years of his deal in search of an even bigger payday.

Bregman didn't sign until Feb. before this past season. Expect the third baseman to be scooped off the market a tad bit quicker this go around.

2. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays, SS

Bo Bichette was leading the American League in hits before a late-season injury. His PCL issue cost him most of the playoffs, but the contact-hitting shortstop returned in time to help the Toronto Blue Jays come one win away from winning the World Series. After paying Vladimir Guerrero Jr. handsomely not long ago, it is time for Toronto to give Bichette a massive new contract.

As great as Bichette's bat is, he does underwhelm on defense at shortstop. However, he returned to the lineup in the World Series as a second baseman, and that very well could be his long-term home.

1. Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs, OF

The Chicago Cubs traded for Kyle Tucker last offseason. Now, he is hitting the open market as a free agent. Tucker is clearly one of the best players in baseball. However, the injury bug has bitten him in each of the past two seasons, and that may scare potential suitors away.

Even so, Tucker will demand a huge contract this offseason. If he returns to form and can buck the injuries, he will provide a bigger boost to a signing team than any other 2025-26 MLB free agent.