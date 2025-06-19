The Philadelphia Phillies are making a few roster moves before their matchup against the Miami Marlins. Since Weston Wilson hasn't been hitting and playing consistently over the past few weeks, the Phillies made the move to option him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, while calling up right-hander Buddy Kennedy.

Though Kennedy has made himself available, the Philles made the move to keep him, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

“Kennedy had recently exercised an upward mobility clause in his minor-league deal, making him available to 29 other teams. Phillies opt to promote and keep him,” Gelb wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kennedy has hit .283/.388/.447 for Lehigh Valley with eight home runs and 40 RBI in 268 plate appearances. His starts have come mostly at first base and third base, and he gives the Phillies another option at the corner infield behind Otto Kemp and Alec Bohm. During spring training, Kennedy was in the corner outfield but hasn't played there at all in Triple-A.

Article Continues Below

To make space for Kennedy, the Phillies transferred Aaron Nola to the 60-day injured list. He's been out since May 15, as he first dealt with a right ankle sprain and now a stress fracture in his right rib. With the injury and him being on the 60-day IL, there's a good chance that he'll be back sometime in August, which means he'll be out past the All-Star break.

Despite the recent roster moves, the Phillies are in good shape, as they're currently 44-30 and in second place in the NL East. They're just one game behind first place, which belongs to the New York Mets. Hopefully, Kennedy can come in and provide a boost for the Phillies and help them continue to play good basketball during the first half of the season.

The next thing for the Phillies is getting Bryce Harper back, who has been dealing with right wrist inflammation.