The Philadelphia Phillies could soon welcome back one of their most consistent bats, as third baseman Alec Bohm continues making strides in his recovery from a fractured left rib.

Bohm, who has been sidelined since July 19 after taking a pitch to the ribs from Yu Darvish, was seen running the bases ahead of the Phillies' recent series finale against the Detroit Tigers — a clear sign that he’s trending toward a return. “He’s getting close,” manager Rob Thomson said Sunday, noting that Bohm has been swinging in the cage without discomfort and is set to hit off a machine, a key step before heading out on a rehab assignment.

“Yesterday was the best Alec Bohm has felt since his left rib fracture,” Thomson added, per Charlotte Varnes of X. The hope is that Bohm will soon progress to on-field batting practice and eventually join a minor league affiliate for game reps.

The 27-year-old has quietly been a steady presence in the Phillies’ lineup, especially after a slow April. Since May 3, Bohm has posted a .309/.362/.455 slash line with eight home runs and an impressive 16.2% strikeout rate. While his power numbers have dipped compared to recent seasons, he’s still making hard contact and putting the ball in play at a high rate.

Alec Bohm nears Phillies return

His improvement defensively has also been notable. Once a liability at third base, Bohm has now posted back-to-back seasons of above-average defense — a turnaround that’s given the Phillies more stability on the left side of the infield.

In the meantime, the Phillies have relied on a rotation of Edmundo Sosa, Otto Kemp, and Weston Wilson to fill the void at third. Kemp, who had been part of a left-field platoon with Max Kepler, could see more time in the infield depending on the team’s upcoming roster decisions.

Philadelphia’s front office has already been active around the deadline and is reportedly exploring additional outfield help and middle infield depth. Bohm’s uncertain return timeline may have influenced their approach, especially with the 2023 Gold Glove finalist originally mentioned in some offseason trade chatter.

As Bohm recovers, other Phillies players are also working their way back. Suspended reliever Jose Alvarado will return to Philadelphia on Monday and be eligible for reinstatement on August 19. Veteran right-hander David Robertson is building back up in Triple-A after touching 94 mph in a recent outing, and Joe Ross also threw a clean rehab inning on Sunday.

With a packed August and September schedule, the Phillies are hoping to get reinforcements soon — and Bohm appears to be first in line. If all goes well, his return could provide a much-needed spark for Philadelphia’s playoff push.