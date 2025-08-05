Harrison Bader did not waste much time making his impact felt on the Philadelphia Phillies. Recently acquired via a trade with the Minnesota Twins, Bader had his first hit in a Philly uniform during the opener of a three-game series versus the Baltimore Orioles at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday night.

After grounding out to second in the second inning and fouling out to right in the fourth frame, Bader made sure to get a hit in his next at-bat. With two Phillies on base, the 31-year-old Bader lifted one in the sixth inning for a three-run home run that went 391 feet deep against Orioles pitcher Corbin Marin. That blast broke a 3-3 tie, as it drove in JT Realmuto and Nick Castellanos to home plate as well.

Harrison Bader gives the Phillies the lead with this 3-run Homer 😤

pic.twitter.com/CyKQF1crme — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 5, 2025

Bader, who was sent to the Phillies for outfielder Hendry Mendez and pitcher Geremy Villoria, started the 2025 MLB regular season with the Twins, with whom he hit .258/.339/.439 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs through 96 games. He was just 0-for-6 with a run scored in his first three appearances for the Phillies following the trade, but his big blast against the Orioles could be the start of a fine stretch for the former Gold Glove winner.

Meanwhile, fans on social media are loving that deep shot by Bader, who's also played before with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets.

“Put him in front of a good crowd and he turns into a right handed Barry Bonds,” said a fan.

“The hair always finds a way in the City of Brotherly Love!” another commented.

“Dude even looks like a philly, great land,” a social media user on X (formerly Twitter) mentioned.

From an ecstatic fan: “Hey, that's awesome! Bader's gonna bring some excitement to Philly for sure.”

“Phillies really makin moves 💸💣,” read another comment.

Seeing Bader get his first hit with them is more good news for the Phillies, who are in a good position to make the MLB postseason. They entered Monday atop the National League East standings with a 63-48 record, though, they are still precariously ahead of the New York Mets by just 0.5 games.