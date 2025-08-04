The Philadelphia Phillies weren't shy at all prior to the trade deadline, being aggressive on the market by trading for one of the best available relievers in the hard-throwing Jhoan Duran. Duran is going to be the Phillies' undisputed closer, and on Sunday, in just his second game for his new team, he made his mark yet again, recording his second save for Philly in a 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Duran did not allow a single baserunner and he struck out one in his second save since his move east. But beyond getting the win for his new ballclub, he also set a new record for the fastest pitch thrown in the Phillies' home of Citizens Bank Park at 103.3 miles per hour, as per Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic.

The previous record by a Phillies player was held by Jose Alvarado, who most notably is serving an 80-game suspension due to a violation of MLB's drug policy. His ineligibility to play in the postseason definitely played a part in the Phillies' trade deadline aggression. One could argue that Alvarado's absence did lead to the acquisition of Duran.

Duran setting the new record should not come as a surprise to anyone who's heard of the electric closer in the past. Duran's average fastball velocity is a blistering 100.3, and he doesn't appear to be in danger of slowing down anytime soon.

What's worrisome with Duran's peripherals is that his strikeout rate is declining and his walk rate is trending the wrong way. As incredible as his four-seamer may be, he should always rein it in and not allow himself to lose control lest he shoot himself on the foot.

Nonetheless, he showed in his two games for the Phillies thus far that he should be well worth the steep price they acquired him for.

Phillies load up as battle for the NL East continues

Duran is going to be a valuable late-game weapon for the Phillies in the stretch run. What the past decade of baseball has shown is that having as many elite relievers as possible is a recipe for October success, and the Phillies went for it — even trading talented prospects Eduardo Tait and Mick Abel just to bolster their late-game relief corps.

The Phillies also added Harrison Bader and Matt Manning for additional outfield and pitching reassurance, respectively. Philadelphia is recognizing that the need is there for them to load up their roster as their battle with the New York Mets for NL East supremacy could end up going down to the wire.