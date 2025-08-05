There are majestic home runs and then there's the work of art that Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber graced us with on Monday.

In the bottom of the third inning of Philadelphia's game against the Baltimore Orioles, Schwarber launched a two-run shot into the third deck at Citizens Bank Park to tie the game at 3-3. It was a no-doubter.

The homer was measured at 427 feet, but that seems low — probably because it was hit so high that the FAA had to re-route planes around the ballpark.

Schwarber is now up to 39 home runs this year, putting him on pace for more than 56 on the season. He also moved past Shohei Ohtani for the National League home run lead. (The Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh holds the MLB lead with a silly 42 home runs.)

The proud owner of a 158 OPS+ heading into Monday, Schwarber now holds the NL lead in RBI with 90. He also has a 161 wRC+ and has accumulated 3.7 fWAR.

And for good measure, the homer came off of lefty Cade Povich, giving Schwarber a career high 16 home runs off of southpaws this year.

Schwarber's latest home run comes one day after he made some MLB history with his 38th home run of the season. The dinger made him the first player in MLB history to hit at least 38 home runs in each of his first four seasons with a team, per OptaSTATS.

It's a testament to Schwarber's durability as he heads toward his mid-30s in a free agent season. With the exception of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Schwarber has hit at least 32 home runs every season since 2019.

As a team, the Phillies hold a half-game lead over the New York Mets for first place in the National League East. The way Schwarber has been hitting, he could swing his way to an NL MVP award if Philadelphia keeps winning.

More Phillies News
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) checks his pulse after bobbling the ball against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park.
Alec Bohm gets eye-opening injury update before Phillies-Orioles gameBrayden Haena ·
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) reacts after the final out during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
Phillies sign longtime Athletics pitcher to minor-league dealBenedetto Vitale ·
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after hitting a double against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber’s HR vs. Tigers earns him place in MLB historyBrayden Haena ·
Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) reacts after a strike out
Phillies’ Jhoan Duran sets new Citizens Bank Park record in win vs. TigersJedd Pagaduan ·
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park.
Jhoan Duran drops ‘World Series’ truth bomb on electric Phillies entranceBenjamin Adducchio ·
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid looks on after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center.
76ers’ Joel Embiid makes surprise appearance at Phillies-Tigers gameSteve Silverman ·