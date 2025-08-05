There are majestic home runs and then there's the work of art that Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber graced us with on Monday.

In the bottom of the third inning of Philadelphia's game against the Baltimore Orioles, Schwarber launched a two-run shot into the third deck at Citizens Bank Park to tie the game at 3-3. It was a no-doubter.

Kyle Schwarber into the THIRD DECK 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MKVOfysh6g — MLB (@MLB) August 4, 2025

The homer was measured at 427 feet, but that seems low — probably because it was hit so high that the FAA had to re-route planes around the ballpark.

Schwarber is now up to 39 home runs this year, putting him on pace for more than 56 on the season. He also moved past Shohei Ohtani for the National League home run lead. (The Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh holds the MLB lead with a silly 42 home runs.)

The proud owner of a 158 OPS+ heading into Monday, Schwarber now holds the NL lead in RBI with 90. He also has a 161 wRC+ and has accumulated 3.7 fWAR.

And for good measure, the homer came off of lefty Cade Povich, giving Schwarber a career high 16 home runs off of southpaws this year.

Schwarber's latest home run comes one day after he made some MLB history with his 38th home run of the season. The dinger made him the first player in MLB history to hit at least 38 home runs in each of his first four seasons with a team, per OptaSTATS.

It's a testament to Schwarber's durability as he heads toward his mid-30s in a free agent season. With the exception of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Schwarber has hit at least 32 home runs every season since 2019.

As a team, the Phillies hold a half-game lead over the New York Mets for first place in the National League East. The way Schwarber has been hitting, he could swing his way to an NL MVP award if Philadelphia keeps winning.