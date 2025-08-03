The Philadelphia Phillies added one of the season's biggest trade candidates, by dealing at the MLB deadline for closer Jhoan Duran. Duran was one of several players dealt from the Minnesota Twins. Upon arriving in Philadelphia, the pitcher is making a powerful admission.

“Here,” Duran said per USA Today, “I’ve got a chance to win the World Series.”

Duran is right. The Phillies are contending for a division championship in the National League East. Philadelphia has a 62-48 record, and the club is nearly deadlocked with the New York Mets for first in the division standings. The Phillies are just half a game behind New York, entering Sunday.

This season, Duran has 17 saves including one for the Phillies. He has posted a 1.97 earned run average, working for Philadelphia and Minnesota.

Phillies hope Jhoan Duran can get the club to the World Series

Philadelphia has been a solid club for the last several years. The Phillies bolstered their bullpen at the deadline, by adding the reliable closer. Duran had pitched for the Twins since 2022.

Duran is very excited to play for his new team. He said that he still has some surprises up his sleeve, following his first outing on Friday.

“I didn’t throw my fastball yet,” Duran said, per MLB.com.

Duran's Philadelphia teammates are also happy the closer is now around. The team's bullpen was blamed for the Phillies' postseason struggles these last few years.

One of Duran's new Philadelphia teammates is actually one of his old teammates in Minnesota. The Phillies also acquired Harrison Bader at the trade deadline. Bader is making a promise to Philadelphia about their new closer.

“Plain and simple, he has close-the-door stuff,” Bader said. “I saw it all year. I’ve seen it on the other side.”

The closer's addition to the team is drawing all sorts of attention. Even his walk-off entrance is getting a lot of buzz.

“It’s hysterical that everyone is going wild with new Phillies closer Jhoan Duran’s wild walk-off entrance in his debut at Citizen’s Bank Park,” Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday for USA Today. “It’s the same exact entrance that accompanied him in Minnesota. It’s just that no one watched the Twins.”

The Phillies play the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Philadelphia has five victories in their last 10 contests.

