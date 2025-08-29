Kyle Schwarber has always been known for his thunderous swing, but Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park, he delivered one of the greatest power displays in Phillies history — and nearly Major League history.

The 32-year-old slugger joined an exclusive club, becoming just the 21st player to ever hit four home runs in a single game. His barrage carried the Phillies to a 19-4 demolition of the Braves, a win that also tied a franchise record with seven total homers in a single game.

Schwarber wasted no time getting started. He launched a 450-foot solo blast in the first inning, then went deep again for a two-run shot in the fourth. In the fifth, he crushed a three-run homer to the opposite field, and in the seventh, he made it four with another three-run blast. That gave him 49 homers on the season, already a career high and within striking distance of Ryan Howard’s 2006 franchise record of 58.

By the end of the night, Schwarber had nine RBIs — the most in a game in Phillies history — and his helmet was already ticketed for Cooperstown.

KYLE SCHWARBER HITS HIS 4TH HR OF THE NIGHT 😱 His 49th on the season! The Phillies lead the Braves 18-4 🤯pic.twitter.com/enozVTmiBl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 29, 2025

Kyle Schwarber continues to crush the baseball in 2025

“It’s exciting. You can’t expect you’re going to hit a home run every time,” Schwarber said. “But it just cooperated tonight. Got some pitches, put some good swings on it, and that was the result.”

For a brief moment, the ballpark held its breath. Schwarber came to the plate in the eighth with a chance to do something no one in MLB history had ever done: hit five homers in a game. Facing Braves infielder Vidal Bruján, who was lobbing 57 mph pitches, Schwarber popped up. He laughed later that he “stinks against position players,” admitting he knew the chance at history had slipped away.

Still, four was plenty. Schwarber joined Phillies legends Mike Schmidt (1976), Chuck Klein (1936) and Ed Delahanty (1896) as the only players in club history to pull off the feat. Manager Rob Thomson believed a fifth was possible. “I thought he was going to do it. No doubt in my mind,” he said.

Teammates raved about the simplicity of Schwarber’s swing, with Trea Turner calling it “perfect for homers.” Even Aaron Nola admitted he thought Schwarber might pull off the impossible. Schwarber entered the night hitless in his last 20 at-bats and mired in his worst month of the season. By the seventh inning, he was standing at the plate admiring his fourth homer of the night as if the slump had never happened.

The Phillies’ slugger now leads the majors with 119 RBIs and sits atop the NL home run leaderboard. With September looming and the Phillies holding a five-game NL East lead, his pursuit of Howard’s record is set to become must-watch baseball. “Four homers and nine RBIs — that’s an unbelievable night,” Nola said. “The guy’s having a year for the ages.”

For one night, Schwarber was not just the heart of the Phillies lineup — he was the heartbeat of baseball history.