The Philadelphia Phillies entered Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves lacking momentum. Philadelphia lost three games in a row heading into the matchup. However, Bryce Harper and Co. took advantage of Cal Quantrill early in the game. However, Kyle Schwarber emerged as the true star of the night, hitting three home runs in four at-bats against Atlanta, leading the charge.

Schwarber recently took the National League lead in home runs from Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani. The hot stretch from Philadelphia's designated hitter has put him in NL MVP conversations. Despite the star-studded roster he is on, Schwarber has set himself apart since the All-Star break. Thursday's performance against the Braves adds another highlight to his reel.

Schwarber dug in against Quantrill for the fourth time in the fifth inning. He chased a fastball on the outside part of the plate but got just enough of it to send it over the left field wall. The hit gave the All-Star his sixth RBI on the night and added three runs to the Phillies' lead.

Schwarber came in and stole the All-Star Game MVP earlier this summer. If he continues his torrid stretch, he might do the same with the NL MVP. Regardless of how his season finishes, Schwarber has the Phillies in perfect position to win their division and be one of the top seeds in the playoffs. Perhaps this is the year that Philadelphia secures an elusive World Series title.

Harper and the Phillies are confident in this year's team. However, the first baseman is no longer capable of putting his team on his back and carrying them to a championship. Luckily for him, the roster Philadelphia built around him is as formidable as any group in MLB. Despite that, Schwarber has set himself apart as the Phillies' MVP with another masterclass at the plate.