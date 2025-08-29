The Philadelphia Phillies had plenty to cheer about on Thursday night, and none more so than Kyle Schwarber as the slugger blasted four home runs in a 19-4 rout of the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. He became just the 21st player in Major League Baseball history to hit four homers in a single game, and he’s also only the fourth Phillies player to do it, joining legends Mike Schmidt (1976), Chuck Klein (1936), and Ed Delahanty (1896).

Schwarber opened the night with a 450-foot solo homer in the first inning off Braves starter Cal Quantrill. He followed with a two-run homer in the fourth and a three-run blast in the fifth, both off lefty reliever Austin Cox. His historic night was ended by another three-run home run in the seventh off reliever Wander Suero. He went 4-for-6 with nine RBIs, setting a new Phillies single-game franchise record. The nine RBIs also make Schwarber just the fourth player in MLB history to hit four home runs with at least nine RBIs in a single game.

Schwarber’s historic achievement also places him among the all-time leaders in homers over a player’s first four seasons with a team, only Mark McGwire (191 homers with St. Louis) and Babe Ruth (189 homers with New York) surpass Schwarber’s 180 with the Phillies, according to ESPN's Sarah Langs.

Kyle Schwarber’s four-homer effort pushed his season total to 49 home runs, a career high, putting him just one behind Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for the MLB lead. It also marked the most homers in a single season by a Phillie since Ryan Howard’s 58 in 2006. Schwarber leads the majors in RBIs with 119 and has slugged 1,618 total feet of home runs this season. His performance helped Philadelphia rebound from a sweep at the hands of the New York Mets, giving the Phillies a five-game lead in the NL East.

The performance was the third four-homer game in MLB in 2025, joining Eugenio Suarez of the Diamondbacks (April 26, 2025) and rookie Nick Kurtz of the Athletics (July 25, 2025). Before this season, no player had homered four times in a game since J.D. Martinez in 2017.

The night was a full offensive showcase for the Phillies, who matched a franchise record with seven home runs, including blasts from J.T. Realmuto, Max Kepler, and Bryce Harper. Starter Aaron Nola overcame a challenging three-run first inning to pitch six innings and record the win.

Schwarber had a chance at a fifth homer in the eighth inning against Braves position player Vidal Brujan, but popped out. Nevertheless, his four-home-run night was one for the ages, putting him in Phillies history and keeping him a frontrunner for the 2025 NL MVP.