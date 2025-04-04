The 2024 season was a rough one for Taijuan Walker, as he recorded a horrific 7.10 ERA and 1.721 WHIP. It was so bad that Philadelphia Phillies fans booed him in spring training this year, along with the pre-game introductions in his 2025 debut against the Colorado Rockies. However, the 32-year-old pitcher put on a solid performance and seemingly won the fans over in the Phillies' 3-1 win over Colorado on Thursday.

An excited Taijuan Walker was elated with his performance after the game, according to Anthony SanFilippo of On Pattison. Walker claimed that he's feeling more “comfortable” and his confidence is growing after bouncing back from last season's disaster.

“I'm getting more comfortable and confident with it,” Walker said. “Just seeing the swings – I was getting them way out in front.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomas even expressed how proud he was to see Taijuan Walker play so well. Thomas congratulated the veteran pitcher for his work ethic in the offseason to improve his play in 2025.

“I'm really happy for him, I really am,” said manager Rob Thomson. “I'm proud of the work he's done in the offseason. He's a great teammate. He's always on the top step when he's not pitching. He's always cheering on his team. He's always there and he competes. I'm just so happy for him.”

Philadelphia has seemingly been behind Walker through the struggles. Not only did Thomson express his happiness for him, but so did teammate Kyle Schwarber, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.