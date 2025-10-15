The Philadelphia Phillies' postseason ended far sooner than the team wanted it to. Rob Thomson could not fight back against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Divisional Series. With an important offseason looming, the futures of Kyle Schwarber and others are in the air. One insider wants the team to pursue Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, and other big names.

All-Star first baseman Bryce Harper wants the Phillies to do their best to retain Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. Philadelphia put together a dominant regular season. However, the postseason exposed major weaknesses that have prevented the Phillies from hoisting a World Series trophy since 2008. One Major League Baseball insider suggested a change of pace in the front office.

Thomson's roster is full of talent, but some fans want him and the organization to bring in some new faces. According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, Tucker and Bregman should be on the short list of targets. Both players were a part of big trades last offseason that saw them return to their former glory at the plate. Each of them could bring a lot to the Phillies' clubhouse.

Article Continues Below

Bowden suggested changes across Philadelphia's roster in order to change the team's attack. However, Thomson and the front office have shown a commitment to the core that is already in place. Despite that, the Phillies know that they need to make a splash this winter. Tucker and Bregman are not the players they used to be, but each could be a difference maker.

Regardless of what the veterans decide to do, Philadelphia has gone all-in on contending for a title. The Phillies traded for Jhoan Duran at the deadline, adding an elite arm to the roster. Assuming they hold on to Schwarber and Realmuto, the pressure is on for Philadelphia to win the franchise's third championship.