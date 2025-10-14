The Philadelphia Phillies' 2025 season ended with a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Divisional Series. Despite an MVP-caliber season from Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies could not knock off the defending World Series champions. Now, Philadelphia joins teams like the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, and Kansas City Royals searching for upgrades.

While the Phillies will be in the market for some big names in the free agency market, Philadelphia's top priority needs to be securing who they already have. Both Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto were key pieces of the Phillies' roster that are nearly impossible replace if the Phillies cannot bring them back. If either makes it to the open market, they will have many suitors.

Schwarber struggled throughout the NLDS, failing to figure out the pitchers Dodgers manager Dave Roberts used against him. However, he proved later in the series that he can fuel Philadelphia's offense and change a game with just one swing. When it comes to power hitters in Major League Baseball, Schwarber is right there with Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Cal Raleigh.

Bryce Harper wants both stars to stay with the Phillies this offseason. Despite his desires, that is much easier said than done. Each of them will be looking for a big payday this winter and both deserve lucrative multi-year contracts. The question is whether or not Philadelphia is willing to pay the amount it will take to keep Schwarber and Realmuto in Phillies jerseys next season.

If Schwarber wants to hear out other teams as a free agent, plenty of squads will want to have a conversation with him. Here are three of the top contenders to lure the slugger away from Philadelphia in the offseason with a large contract and new opportunities.

Kansas City Royals

After making it into the 2024 postseason, the Royals fell short this year. However, that does not mean that Kansas City is done trying to contend in the American League. Bobby Witt Jr. is still one of the best overall players in the league, regardless of what his team's record was. The Royals infielder etched his name into the MLB record books with a dominant finish to the season.

While its stars shone all year, Kansas City struggled to find production outside of its main offensive trio. Jac Caglianone should take a step forward next season, but the Royals need another big bat to reach the next level. Schwarber is a perfect fit, bringing an aggressive mindset to a team that desperately needs it. Despite Kansas City's market size, it could be a big spender this winter.

The Royals wanted to bring in an outfielder to complement Witt Jr. in the batting order at the trade deadline. However, the players they brought in did not provide enough of a spark. Schwarber solves that problem easily, adding a new dimension to an offense that could propel the team to the stop of the standings in 2026.

Cincinnati Reds

Another team with a star shortstop and not much else, the Reds actually made it into the playoffs. Cincinnati narrowly beat out the New York Mets for the final NL playoff berth at the end of the regular season. However, Elly De La Cruz and Co. realized just how much they have to improve in order to contend with the heavy hitters in the NL. Schwarber could be their key to success.

Throughout his 2025 campaign with the Phillies, Schwarber slashed .240/.365/.563. He got a lot of MVP consideration because of his 56 home runs, but he was an all-around offensive threat. If the Reds brought him in, he and De La Cruz would be one of the best one-two punches in MLB. However, it would require a major offer to take him away from the Phillies this winter.

Cincinnati is one of many teams in the NL trying to compete with Los Angeles' expensive roster. While the Milwaukee Brewers showed that teams can have success without paying too much, star power still reins supreme in the baseball world. Adding Schwarber to Cincinnati's roster puts them on the same level as the league's elite offenses, even if it breaks the bank.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers' top priority this offseason is re-signing Tarik Skubal. However, Detroit manager AJ Hinch has a lot to work on after a brutal ALDS loss to the Seattle Mariners. The team's offense was great, but lacked the consistency that it takes to make a deep postseason run. Adding Schwarber at DH gives Hinch a massive weapon he can put near the top of his batting order.

During the 2024 offseason, the Tigers brought in Gleyber Torres. The former New York Yankees infielder put together an All-Star caliber season, keeping Detroit near the top of the standings throughout the season. However, there was a lack of power behind him that left him stranded on base far too many times. Having Schwarber behind him gives Hinch another true offensive threat.

The Phillies need to be aggressive in order to stay within the inner circle of World Series contenders. However, keeping Realmuto and Schwarber is a tall task. The latter is one of the biggest free agents that could dominate on the open market. If Philadelphia cannot secure Schwarber on a long-term deal quickly, he could change a team's outlook in as little as one day.