Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper addressed Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto's upcoming free agency following the team's NLDS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although Realmuto did not have much interest in discussing the situation, Harper made it clear that he would love for both players to return.

“Obviously JT is one of the best catchers in baseball. The guys love pitching to him, they love throwing to him,” Harper told reporters, via On Pattison. “He calls a great game. Had a great year this year, had a great postseason. Schwarbs (Schwarber) obviously, one of our team leaders, a cornerstone of this organization.

“I don't know, I'm not really sure what happens or what goes into this offseason, or where we kind of go from here… Obviously those two guys are going to be a main decision for us, a main conversation for us as a team and as a club. Obviously we love those two guys and want them back.”

Realmuto and Schwarber's futures with the Phillies are uncertain. This is a ball club that could look quite different next season. Although Philadelphia has found consistent regular season success over the past few years, the Phillies have been unable to earn a championship during that span. In fact, Philadelphia has not won a World Series since 2008.

The Phillies have built the team around Bryce Harper. Harper's decision to say he wants Schwarber and Realmuto back could be strategic, as the front office will surely take notice.

Of course, re-signing both stars will be a challenge. Realmuto is one of baseball's better catchers and Schwarber emerged as an MVP candidate this season. Philadelphia will have plenty of competition in their potential pursuit to bring Realmuto and Schwarber back.