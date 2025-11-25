The Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes continues to draw a lot of attention. Skenes just picked up a whopping $3.4 million in bonus money in the pre-arbitration bonus pool, per the Associated Press. That's a Major League Baseball record, for the National League Cy Young award winner.

Skenes is the ace of a Pirates rotation that put up some pretty impressive numbers in 2025. While the Pirates were dead last in the National League Central division, Pittsburgh's arms posted above average numbers on the mound.

The pre-arbitration bonus pool is geared at helping young players in MLB. The Pirates pitcher has now earned more than $5.5 million in two seasons, due to the pool. Skenes is up for salary arbitration after the 2026 season.

The Pirates finished the 2025 season with a 71-91 record.

Pirates say they are making it a priority to support Paul Skenes

The Pirates lost games in 2025 because of poor run support. Pittsburgh was dead last in MLB in virtually every offensive statistical category. Pittsburgh failed to make the postseason once again, and hasn't seen the MLB Playoffs since 2015.

Pirates management is taking some swings at free agents this offseason. Pittsburgh reportedly was trying to sign Josh Naylor, before Naylor signed a new contract with the Seattle Mariners. Kyle Schwarber is also reportedly getting a lot of interest from the Bucs.

Pirates fans are thirsting for success. Pittsburgh is hoping to field a winning ball club once again, which it has rarely seen in the last 30 plus years. Pirates fans are deeply concerned Skenes will leave for greener pastures, as soon as his contract allows him to.

In his short MLB career, Skenes has already compiled a mountain of accomplishments. He finished the 2024 season as the National League Rookie of the Year. He was the starting pitcher for the NL All-Star team that year, despite not even being on the roster on Opening Day.

Skenes has also been named an All-Star now for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In the 2025 campaign, Skenes was the MLB ERA leader.