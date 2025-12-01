The Pittsburgh Pirates have been heavily rumored to be big spenders in the MLB offseason. That is not something fans are used to. They have not signed a free agent to a multi-year deal since Ivan Nova before the 2017 season. But with an elite young pitching staff, they have to spend to get Paul Skenes into the playoffs. Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe could be a trade fit for the Pirates.

“The Rays have spent years pondering the possibility of trading second baseman Brandon Lowe. Now, with Lowe set to earn $11.5 million in the final year of his contract, the possibility might finally become real. Lowe, 31, would seem an ideal fit for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are casting a wide net for left-handed hitters and might be more successful acquiring them in trade than free agency,” the report read.

The Rays, of course, are not alone. Rosenthal and Woo reported, “The Athletics and San Francisco Giants are among the other clubs seeking to upgrade at second base.”

The Pirates have made a trade with the Rays in the past that did not work out for them. They added Chris Archer after a great start to his career. But Tyler Glasnow, the prospect they gave up to get him, had a much better career than Archer. This may bring back bad memories for Bucco fans, but adding to the offense is a necessity.

The Pirates dealt with trade rumors already this season. A story had Skenes connected to the New York Yankees, something he categorically denied. This is the trade rumor they would like to be associated with. But to keep these ones coming and stop the Skenes ones, they actually have to follow through on this trade.

Could the Pirates be the right fit for Lowe this winter?