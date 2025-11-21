The Pittsburgh Pirates have made one of their first notable moves of the MLB offseason, agreeing to a one-year, $1.25 million contract with outfielder Jack Suwinski to avoid arbitration. The agreement ensures Suwinski remains in Pittsburgh while finalizing one of the organization’s most uncertain roster decisions ahead of Friday’s non-tender deadline.

FanSided’s Robert Murray took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), reporting the early offseason deal between the club and the 27-year-old left-handed slugger.

“Sources: Jack Suwinski and the Pirates have agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million contract to avoid arbitration.”

Suwinski’s deal offers both sides short-term stability. For the Pirates, the contract provides a low-cost opportunity to retain a player with proven home run power during a thin offensive period. Despite struggling through a difficult 2025 season—hitting just .147 with a .534 OPS—he remains one of the team’s few potential sources of left-handed power after belting 26 home runs in 2023.

The timing proved significant for the outfielder, who just wrapped up his third MLB season in 2025. He had been viewed as a possible non-tender candidate, which would have allowed the team to decline offering Suwinski a deal and make him a free agent. Instead, the Pirates secured him at a fixed salary, guaranteeing roster stability and giving him the opportunity to compete for an Opening Day spot.

With Suwinski now out of Minor League options, the spring ahead will determine whether he remains part of the club’s long-term plans. For the outfielder, this deal secures a $465,000 raise and a final opportunity to reclaim his 2023 form.

His 2023 campaign with Pittsburgh was widely regarded as a breakout year. Suwinski led the team with 26 home runs and drove in 74 RBIs, showcasing improved plate discipline and consistent power production across the lineup. That version of the outfielder demonstrated the type of offensive ceiling the Pirates are hoping to see again as they prepare for the 2026 campaign.