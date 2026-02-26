The Pittsburgh Pirates are generating serious buzz this spring—and it is not just because of their early results. Pittsburgh is off to a strong 4–2 start in Grapefruit League play heading into Thursday afternoon’s matchup against the Minnesota Twins, and much of that excitement centers on Konnor Griffin.

During spring training 2026 in Bradenton, Florida, Griffin, the organization's top prospect, has captured the attention of teammates and coaches with his elite tools. From his advanced at-bats against Paul Skenes to eye-opening batting practice displays, Griffin continues to fuel optimism throughout the clubhouse.

According to an article written by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Pirates phenom delivered one of the most talked-about moments of camp during a live batting practice session vs. Skenes. In his first trip to the plate, he flew out. He then struck out, looking at three sharp fastballs. Instead of pressing, the 19-year-old made a clear adjustment. In his third trip to the plate, he worked a full count before ripping a two-strike slider into left field—a laser that manager Don Kelly is still referencing.

Skenes, the reigning 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner, praised Griffin’s discipline, noting that he stuck to his plan and refused to chase early-count fastballs, even against one of baseball’s most dominant arms. That maturity has only intensified speculation that the Pirates’ top prospect could push for an Opening Day role despite limited experience due to his age.

Article Continues Below

Rosenthal also shared praise from former Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan O’Hearn in his piece, who has witnessed Griffin’s tools up close this spring.

“I don’t see a 19-year-old. He is a grown man,” O’Hearn said. “The way that his body is, the way that he moves … I have taken some feeds at first from him throwing at shortstop – electric arm. I watched his batting practice. I think we are running out of baseballs.”

O’Hearn’s “grown man” declaration reflects the buzz inside Pirates camp. At 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, Griffin looks big-league ready, and his two-home-run game Tuesday vs. the Boston Red Sox—fueling the club's strong start—only strengthens the hype surrounding baseball's top prospect.