The Pittsburgh Pirates clobbered the Boston Red Sox 16–7 on Tuesday, improving to 4–1 this spring. In the process, their teenage centerpiece turned a spring showcase into a bold statement about the future. Konnor Griffin, MLB’s No. 1 overall prospect, launched two home runs over the replica Green Monster at JetBlue Park—then made it clear he has his sights set on the real one in Boston.

Griffin, a 19-year-old shortstop with elite power and athleticism, has emerged as the centerpiece of the Pirates' spring training buzz. He showed why vs. the Red Sox, launching two spring-training homers in a Green Monster moment that felt bigger than a routine Grapefruit League game.

His first blast came in the top of the second inning—a two-run shot to left field off Ranger Suárez that traveled 374 feet at 104.8 mph, giving Pittsburgh a 2–0 lead. Two innings later, he outdid himself with a 440-foot rocket to left-center off another Boston arm, extending the margin to 4–0 and reinforcing how quickly a spring-training swing from baseball’s top prospect can become a national talking point when it leaves Griffin’s bat.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey shared the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), featuring the Pirates phenom discussing his desire to one day clear the real Green Monster after Tuesday’s spring-training win over the Red Sox.

Here's the man of the hour with us just now.

In the video, Griffin is asked about the possibility of one day clearing the real Green Monster at Fenway Park. His answer delivered an instant headline—and another glimpse into the confidence shaping the Pirates’ future.

“Yeah, that would be special. Seeing a lot of really cool home runs go over the big wall—it’d be cool to join that club.”

For the Pirates, that blend of performance and perspective is exactly what they hoped to see in Fort Myers. Griffin isn’t just swinging like a future middle-of-the-order force—he’s already envisioning iconic stages and defining moments. If this is how he looks at 19, joining that “club” over the real Monster may be only a matter of time.