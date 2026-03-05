Throughout Pittsburgh Pirates spring training, all eyes have been on top prospect Konnor Griffin. The shortstop is trying to bypass Triple-A entirely and make the Opening Day roster.

Based on his production thus far, the Pirates may have no choice to include him. Griffin has been locked in and prepared for the moment. He understands the hurdles in front of him and is ready and willing to leap over every one, via the MLB Network.

“I just felt prepared for what was about to be thrown my way,” Griffin said. “Last year, came to the big league camp, didn't really know much about it. I had a full offseason to be able to train, take from what happened last year and be able to pound down on the little things. Just continue to grind it out this offseason and enter spring feeling great.”

“It has been a good spring so far,” he continued. “I'm learning a lot being around these top veterans. It has been good for me.”

.@Pirates phenom Konnor Griffin will play in Spring Breakout! Baseball's top prospect joins the show to talk about the event, his development and more.@YoungBucsPIT | @MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/seUDbJk70D — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 5, 2026

While he is hitting just .214, Griffin has already crushed three home runs and driven in six RBIs through his first six spring training games. The Pirates will want him to get his batting average up, but the shortstop's potential is undeniable.

In his first year of minor league baseball, Griffin moved from Single-A to Double-A, appearing in 122 games. The top prospect hit .333 with 21 home runs, 94 RBIs and 65 stolen bases.

Not turning 20 until April, Griffin would make making a major leap from Double-A to the majors. However, there isn't much left for him to prove in the minors outside of facing Triple-A pitching. If Griffin keeps hitting bombs in spring training, the Pirates may decide the future is now and award him the Opening Day starting shortstop spot.