The Pittsburgh Pirates have a lot to be excited about this season, and many people are projecting them to have a big year after going 71-91 last season. One of the reasons to be excited about what they can do is their shortstop prospect Konnor Griffin, who put on a show against the Boston Red Sox in spring training, hitting two home runs.

Griffin has shown that he has the skills to be a part of the big leagues this season at only 19 years old, and Harold Reynolds says that he reminds him of somebody back in the day.

“It's almost like I'm seeing deja vu all over again,” Reynolds said. “I was with the Mariners in 1988, we were 35 games back and were 68-93. We had a stud kid named Ken Griffey Jr. coming to the big leagues. He came to spring training, he was 19, and it was like ‘It looks like he might make the team and be a starter.' Yeah, he was. And I'm seeing this with Konnor Griffin. This club needs to be infused with some talent. He's ready.

“We're looking at a generational player in Konnor Griffin. I've been around long enough to know what I see.”

Reynolds went on to break down what Griffey looked like at 19 years old, and it doesn't look like Griffin is far off from what he has shown. If he continues to play well, it would not be a surprise to see the Pirates bring him to the big leagues, and he could be a key piece to their success this season.

For Griffin, this time is for him to continue to improve his game while going up against some of the best. He got a sneak peek of that, facing off against Ranger Suarez.

“I stepped in the box and I was ready to compete. I wasn't worrying about who was on the mound. I was just worrying about what his stuff was and how I could have the approach,” Griffin said.