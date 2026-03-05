Andrew McCutchen is reportedly signing with a team, and it's not the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCutchen, who is one of the better Pirates players in the history of the franchise, ended up not signing with the ball club this past offseason. According to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, the former MVP has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

It seemed unlikely that McCutchen would play anywhere other than Pittsburgh at this point in his career. The Pirates and McCutchen were unable to come to an agreement on a reunion during the offseason, though. It isn't clear exactly what happened behind-the-scenes, but the situation left some fans feeling frustrated, as they wanted the star to finish his career with the Pirates.

McCutchen, 39, clearly isn't ready to give up playing professional baseball. There are no guarantees he will make the Rangers' Opening Day roster, but this signing at least provides him with an opportunity.

Article Continues Below

Andrew McCutchen made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2009. He would play in Pittsburgh through the 2017 campaign, earning five All-Star selections and one National League MVP along the way. McCutchen was one of the best players in all of baseball during the prime of his career.

From 2018-2022, McCutchen spent time with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers. He re-signed with the Pirates in 2023, and fans expected him to finish his career in Pittsburgh as a result.

McCutchen spent 2023-2025 with the team heading into this past offseason. After a deal never came to fruition with the Pirates, some wondered if McCutchen would consider retirement. Instead, he is now signing with the Rangers.