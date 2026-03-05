The Pittsburgh Pirates decided not to bring Andrew McCutchen back for his 18th season in MLB. That decision apparently isn't sitting well with a former player, who called out the organization for missing an opportunity to have a true veteran help develop Konnor Griffin.

While discussing the Pirates on “Foul Territory,” former two-time All-Star catcher AJ Pierzynski had some choice words for the Pirates on Thursday. Pierzynski argues that because Pittsburgh is not likely to win the World Series, then the should have brought McCutchen back to help develop the young players on the roster, like Griffin.

“[McCutchen] gives you professional at-bats all the time,” said Pierzynski… “Think about how good Konnor Griffin could be if he could watch Andrew McCutchen's at-bats. And you can have Andrew McCutchen in the dugout talking to him about pitchers, talking to him about situations, talking to him about how to be a big leaguer. That's invaluable.”

Article Continues Below

The Pirates don't see the proper value in Andrew McCutchen. "Think about how good Konnor Griffin could be if he had him in the dugout talking to him. That's invaluable." pic.twitter.com/dU9GH7yHWf — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 5, 2026

Andrew McCutchen signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers this offseason. The former 2013 NL MVP certainly is not the player he used to be. He hasn't been named an All-Star since 2015, despite playing in 130 or more games seven times in the past 10 years. McCutchen ended the 2025 season with the Pirates with a .239 batting average and .333 OBP while recording 114 hits, 13 home runs, and 57 RBIs.

The Pirates made several moves this offseason. They brought in Marcell Ozuna and Ryan O'Hearn to help improve the offense in 2026. The front office also traded for Jhostynxon Garcia and Tyler Callihan, adding to the strong list of prospects in the organization. And then of course, Konnor Griffin is flashing major potential in spring training this year. So much so, he is competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster.