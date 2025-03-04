Fernando Tatis Jr. is in the middle of redeeming himself from a rough stretch in 2022 wherein he was busted for using Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance. His malaise did not stop at his 80-game suspension as a consequence of his actions, however, as he was unable to suit up at all during that season after suffering a wrist injury. And then in 2023, the San Diego Padres star saw his production, as well as his marketability as one of the MLB's brightest young stars, dip.

Tatis is getting himself back on track; the Padres star, who has found a home in right field, bounced back in 2024 and was one of their most productive players during their five-game NLDS defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers. And it looks like the 26-year-old star out of the Dominican Republic is hellbent on making a greater name for himself moving forward, if his latest move is any indication.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Tatis “is considering hiring Bad Bunny’s Rimas group to personally manage him”, perhaps in an attempt to boost his marketability. As one would recall, Bad Bunny is not just one of the biggest stars in the music world, he also represents his home of Puerto Rico loudly and proudly, and perhaps tapping into one of the most likeable stars among the Latino community would do wonders for the Padres star.

Rimas Entertainment, however, is a record label that's focused on representing artists of Latino descent, with Bad Bunny being their most prominent client. Could this mean that Tatis is also about to explore his talents for music? Or is there a collaboration in the works between Bad Bunny and the Padres star? Fans better watch this space.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is on the road to redemption for the Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. is still dealing with his fair share of injury problems for the Padres; last year, he played in only 102 games. The good news is that some of his underlying hitting stats trended back up, although his walk rate worryingly went down last season.

Nonetheless, the focus for Tatis and the Padres moving forward will be to challenge the Dodgers for NL West supremacy. Tatis showed that he can put bat to ball unlike any other against the Dodgers, and the hope is that he'll be playing at the level he was at during the 2024 MLB playoffs on a much more consistent basis and that he stays healthy — and away from banned substances.