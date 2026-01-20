The San Diego Padres have reportedly reached out to the Milwaukee Brewers about trade candidate Freddy Peralta, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Peralta has also been connected to the New York Yankees in recent reports. Overall, Peralta is rumored to have received plenty of trade interest, but a deal has yet to occur.

In 2025, the right-handed pitcher earned the second All-Star selection of his big league career. He ultimately finished the year with a strong 2.70 ERA across 176.2 innings of work. Peralta has started at least 30 games and struck out at least 200 hitters in each of the past three seasons.

The Brewers star is one of the most consistent pitchers in the entire sport right now. It's worth noting that his 2025 2.70 ERA was a career-best mark for him.

2026 is a contract year for the 29-year-old. Barring a surprise contract extension with Milwaukee, a trade seems likely to come to fruition. The Brewers will not want to risk losing Peralta in free agency for almost nothing in return (they would likely receive a compensatory draft pick). A valuable trade package will surely be the preferred route for the Brewers if an extension is out of the question.

For the Padres, acquiring Peralta would instantly boost their starting rotation. San Diego may be willing to risk the one-year rental element of the situation. Competing with the juggernaut that is the Los Angeles Dodgers requires receiving as much help as possible.

Freddy Peralta joining San Diego would unquestionably help the Padres take a step forward in their efforts to make a deep postseason run.