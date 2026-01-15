The New York Yankees are currently in the midst of what could be a highly consequential offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Yankees are coming off a playoff loss to the eventual AL champion Toronto Blue Jays last year in a series that was largely uncompetitive, save for one strong performance in Game 3 from New York.

One area that was clearly in need of an upgrade throughout that playoff loss was the pitching department, and recent reports have suggested that the Yankees are exploring ways to make their staff better in advance of the 2026 MLB season.

“According to sources, the Yankees have been talking with the Brewers about a trade for Freddy Peralta, though no deal was imminent as of Wednesday afternoon,” reported MLB.com.

Overall, Peralta would definitely provide an upgrade in the Yankees' pitching department, as he has been an elite arm talent in Milwaukee for quite some time now, helping them secure the number one overall seed in the NL playoffs last year, before flaming out in the NLCS against the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

At this point, it's unclear what exactly it would take for the Yankees to be able to acquire a player like Peralta, but they certainly may have to part ways with considerable future assets.

The publication also reported on the Yankees' pursuit to re-sign Cody Bellinger, who had a strong season in New York last year, noting that “while the two sides have had a gap between them — mostly in terms of the length of a deal — they are still talking and could find common ground.”

In any case, the Yankees are now just weeks away from beginning spring training for the upcoming 2026 MLB season, which will be filled with championship expectations once again in New York City.