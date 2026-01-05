As the baseball world comes up with trade offers for Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta and which teams would be involved, the latest reporting gives insight into the ball clubs that have the most interest. While rumors around Peralta and the Brewers will continue, there is no doubt a bevy of teams could use Peralta's talents, leading to what will likely be a hard decision for the team.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, Peralta has interest from the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves, and the Boston Red Sox. It doesn't even count the “low-revenue clubs” that could be in the mix as well.

“The Freddy Peralta talks are about to resume in earnest. Both New York clubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Boston Red Sox are among the teams showing interest. Some low-revenue clubs that can absorb Peralta’s $8 million salary are in play as well,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote Monday.

Coming off a season where he recorded a 2.70 ERA to go along with 204 strikeouts and a 17-6 record, Bob Nightengale of USA Today also reported that Milwaukee is “listening” to what teams have to give for the 29-year-old.

What the Brewers are looking for in return for Freddy Peralta

With the Brewers cracking the door open on Peralta trade talks, one has to wonder what the team is looking for in return for the effective pitcher. The Athletic would say that it “remains high,” saying one of the pieces needs to be a “major-league-ready starting pitcher,” since Milwaukee wants to keep being a contender.

“The Brewers’ price, even with Peralta under club control for one more season, remains high,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. “A major-league-ready starting pitcher figures to be part of the desired return, so the team can remain a contender. And the calculus also includes this: Any team that acquires Peralta can recoup one prospect by making him a qualifying offer and receiving a likely Competitive Balance Round A pick in the low 30s in 2027.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen where Peralta ends up as the Brewers look to further improve after finishing with a 97-65 record, which won them the NL Central, though they were swept in the NLCS by the Dodgers.