The San Diego Padres are 55-47 and in second place in the NL West, which means they're in the position to be buyers before the trade deadline. There are a few players who they could have their eyes on, and in ESPN's latest trade exercise, they weren't able to land a player who would be an upgrade.

Ryan O'Hearn was on the radar, but he was traded to the Houston Astros in the exercise. That led to the Padres pivoting and going for Marcell Ozuna.

“The Padres are one of the potential landing spots for O'Hearn as they look to boost an offense that ranks in the bottom third of the NL in runs scored,” Schoenfield wrote. “Since we have O'Hearn going to the Astros, the domino falls to Ozuna going to the Padres to fill their DH hole. (They don't have a regular there.)

“His $16 million salary — or about $5.4 million over the final two months — might be a little steep for the Padres, but we know that general manager A.J. Preller will do something. He always does. Ozuna's power numbers are down this season, plus he has been terrible the past two months, so there is some risk here, but he had an OBP over .400 in April and May.”

Ozuna would be a nice fit for the Padres, and with the way the Braves' season has gone, it would not be a surprise to see them be sellers the next couple of days.

There have been a lot of conversations surrounding Ozuna and the Braves, and it seems to be 50/50 on whether he will be moved. The Braves want to try to end the season strong and win as many games as possible, but if they were to make a trade, they want to get some good talent in return.

For the Padres, they just want to fill in some holes on their team, and hopefully they're able to do so.