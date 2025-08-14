The San Diego Padres cruised to an 11-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost 6-5 to the Los Angeles Angels. Despite another heavy-spending offseason, the Dodgers now trail the Padres by one game in the National league West. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN shared an attention-catching statistic from ESPN research in a recent article amid the Dodgers' standings free-fall.

“When the Padres arrive at Dodger Stadium on Friday, it will mark the latest in a season they have held sole possession of first place in the NL West since Sept. 25, 2010, according to ESPN Research,” Gonzalez wrote for ESPN.

The Dodgers have consistently been the best team in the NL West in recent years. Teams such as the Padres, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks have challenged them, but LA has seemingly been the best overall team for the most part. That doesn't always hold true in the postseason, but the Dodgers have been one of the best regular season ball clubs in recent memory.

The Padres have gone 8-2 over their past 10 games while the Dodgers are just 4-6 during that span. Earlier in the season, it became clear that both San Diego and Los Angeles were postseason-caliber teams. However, the Dodgers were seemingly on track to take care of business in the division. As a result, the Padres were likely going to have to settle for an NL Wild Card spot.

If the season ended today, though, it would be the Dodgers in the Wild Card. There is still plenty of baseball left to be played in the regular season, of course, and counting LA out is a risky thing to do. Still, the Padres' resurgence has been impossible to ignore.

As Gonzalez mentioned, the Dodgers will host the Padres over the weekend in a three-game series from Friday-Sunday. The series holds no shortage of importance as San Diego leads the NL West.

More San Diego Padres News
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) walks off the field during a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Dave Roberts admits surprise at Dodgers’ standings freefallMike Gianakos ·
San Francisco Giants pitcher Joey Lucchesi (57) has a mound visit during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park.
Giants reach new low not seen since 1940 after Padres sweepJosh Davis ·
San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (2) makes an out at first during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park.
Willy Adames doesn’t hold back on Giants’ situation after Padres sweepBrayden Haena ·
Michael King, Dylan Cease, Nick Pivetta
1 Padres’ player who will make or break 2025 playoff chancesChristopher Hennessy ·
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Petco Park.
3 moves San Diego Padres must make after 2025 MLB trade deadlineZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) sits in the dugout before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman fires reality check amid tie with PadresAlex House ·