The Kyler Murray era in Arizona is officially a memory, and nobody felt the weight of that goodbye more than his former favorite target, DeAndre Hopkins. After seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, the organization has reportedly informed Murray of his release, prompting the quarterback to pen a heart-wrenching farewell to the fans who once viewed him as the desert’s savior.

“I never wanted things to end like this,” Murray wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization… I am sorry I failed us.”

It didn't take long for his old running mate to weigh in. DeAndre Hopkins, who spent the 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens but remains deeply linked to Murray through their highlight-reel history, kept his response brief but powerful: “Glory!!! The legacy still being written.”

Article Continues Below

The bond between Kyler Murray and Hopkins was forged in the “Hail Murray” fire of 2020, a play that remains the peak of recent Cardinals history. While injuries and roster shifts eventually pulled the duo apart, the mutual respect clearly hasn't wavered.

Even as Murray dealt with a tumultuous 2025 campaign, he showed flashes of that elite playmaking ability before a midfoot sprain ended his season in October.

A Week 5 heartbreaker against the Tennessee Titans proved to be his final act in a Cardinals uniform. Murray injured his foot late in that 22-21 defeat, finishing the day with 220 passing yards. He ended his final season in Arizona with 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions across five starts.

Murray’s departure signals a total reset for Arizona under head coach Mike LaFleur. The dual-threat star leaves with 20,460 passing yards and 121 touchdowns, but a 38-48-1 career record and a hefty $54 million dead cap hit ultimately sealed his fate. Now a free agent, the former No. 1 overall pick is searching for a fresh start, and based on Hopkins’ reaction, the league hasn't seen the last of Murray’s magic.