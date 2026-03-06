UCLA basketball sits at 20-10 overall with one regular season game left. The Bruins still looked in great shape to make the NCAA Tournament just six days ago. But the 10 losses still sparks bubble chatter across the college basketball universe before March Madness.

That's not the only conversation around Westwood. Head coach Mick Cronin has generated his own headlines; from ejecting his own UCLA player Steven Jamerson and questioning the Big Ten's style of scheduling.

Despite the latter complaint, UCLA owns a 12-7 record against conference play. Cronin has navigated through the Big Ten slate the best he can with the Bruins. However its 4-8 record in Quad 1 games places a damper on UCLA's March Madness pursuit.

Time to dive into the latest odds involving the Bruins with one week to go.

UCLA's current March Madness odds

UCLA indeed lands on the bubble list. Except its in stronger shape compared to the others in the same category, including rival USC.

The website Team Rankings lists their chances at 99.9% to make the tourney. That includes a 1% automatic bid chance but 98.9% probability to earn an at-large bid. Although Team Rankings handed UCLA a 100% chance nearly a week ago.

The outlet plugs UCLA as no higher than a ninth seed in the 68-team field. CBS Sports bracketology is another predicting a No. 9 seed — with North Carolina State the opponent in the south regional.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi placed UCLA lower, though. The “bracketologist” has the Bruins as a No. 10 seed against Mountain West Conference power Utah State in this scenario.

Path to the Big Dance

The Bruins feel like a lock to make it in. They defeated three teams ranked in the top 10 (No. 10 Illinois, No. 9 Nebraska and No. 4 Purdue) to boost their tournament resume.

However, Cronin likely wants to ignite some momentum to ensure the selection committee will take notice. He also must avoid any kind of letdowns in a season that's seen plenty of them on his end. Losses to unranked Minnesota, Ohio State and Wisconsin are three that come to mind for UCLA.

Perhaps UCLA can lock in a No. 7 seed at the highest if it wins the conference tournament. Cronin has the scoring options to make a run.

Skyy Clark returning boosted UCLA during this final push. Tyler Bilodeau ignited conversations for All-Big Ten honors with his 18 points per game. Donovan Dent and Trent Perry comprise the rest of the backcourt and handing Cronin additional scoring options.

The path won't be a cakewalk, though. The Big Ten is one of the more loaded conferences on the basketball court, featuring three teams positioned to land either a one or two seed on March 15. UCLA looks ready to join the lineup of Big Ten teams on Selection Sunday, though.