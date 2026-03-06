DeMar DeRozan may be in the twilight of his career, and he's toiling away for a horrible Sacramento Kings team, but none of that should diminish the fact that he's been playing at a high level for quite a long time.

He's been one of the most consistent scorers in the history of the NBA, and on Thursday night, in a battle against the New Orleans Pelicans in a contest between two of the worst teams in the West, DeRozan passed Stephen Curry for 19th on the NBA's all-time scoring list, as per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee.

DeRozan entered the night with 26,439 points to his name, and in the early goings of the Kings' clash against the Pelicans, he scored his ninth and 10th points of the night. He needed just eight to tie Curry, but he wasted no time surpassing his fellow 2009 draftee on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

This may hold for a while, seeing as Curry is currently nursing a knee injury and there is no definitive timeline yet for when he'll be making his return.

Meanwhile, DeRozan is as healthy as ever, and even though the Kings are prioritizing the development of their youngsters on their way to a high draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, he'll still have plenty of opportunities to rack up points in the final month or so of the 2025-26 season.

Does DeMar DeRozan have contending future once his Kings stint ends?

DeRozan is already 36 years of age, and by the time the 2026-27 season kicks off, he'll be 37. He still has one year left on his Kings contract, which means that he might still be stuck in Sacramento next season.

Time is winding down on the future Hall of Famer's career, and he hasn't had a chance to compete for a title since his days with the Toronto Raptors. He has to accept that, to have a chance at the Larry O'Brien trophy, he'll have to take a sixth man role (at best) with a winning team. Is he going to be willing to do that?