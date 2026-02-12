With the San Diego Padres in rumors surrounding star players the team can still obtain, the ball club is no doubt looking to make some major noise in 2026. As the Padres are led by Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and many others, general manager AJ Preller speaks on the team's chances this upcoming season.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Preller would be asked about how he feels about where San Diego is from a roster standpoint and how it compares to last season. According to 97.3 The Fan, Preller would talk about the moves made last trade deadline that give him the feeling that this team is made for the playoffs.

“I think we come in with a team that has the possibility to be a playoff team and has that type of look,” Preller said. “So I feel that way when we're getting started right now. I do think some of the work at the trade deadline last year was designed towards players that have that are filling holes, and guys that with [Ramon] Lauriano and [Freddy] Fermin and [Mason] Miller and [JP] Sears, you know, guys that are going to come in.”

AJ Preller was asked how he feels about the current state of the Padres roster compared to this time last year: pic.twitter.com/wfJV61K671 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) February 12, 2026

AJ Preller on envisioning the Padres being a World Series contender

While the Padres prepare for spring training around the corner, the goal is usually for every team to compete for a title in the World Series. However, Preller easily envisions his team playing in October.

“I think it's been targeted towards the starting rotation, towards another bat or so or two with [Miguel] Andujar,” Preller said. “I feel like we have a team that's going to be competitive, got a real chance to look up and go play in a World Series, go play in October. But we also understand we got a little bit of work to do to kind of round the team out.”

San Diego looks to further improve after finishing with a 90-72 record last season, which put them second in the NL West, as they were eliminated by the Chicago Cubs in the wild card round.