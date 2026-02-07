The San Diego Padres are hoping that superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. can turn into a legit MVP candidate once again. Tatis finished third in MVP voting in 2021, but has had difficulties staying on the field since then.

People in the media have been trying to say he can be an MVP candidate every offseason. Once again, some in the media believe it is possible. Ben Verlander says that Tatis will make a run for it.

“I think [Fernando Tatis Jr. is] one of a few players that could push for an MVP award in the National League this year.”@BenVerlander breaks down his Top 10 Right Fielders list. https://t.co/HphkHOdyrE pic.twitter.com/h34pXfzI0D — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 7, 2026

“Look, he just turned 27 years old, he is still extremely young,” Verlander said. “His baseball savant page is just a beauty across the board. What he has done, going from shortstop to right field, it is not easy to say ‘go play out there.' What he did to go out there and win a platinum glove is remarkable. He cut down on his K percentage last year, and all of his other metrics are off the charts. I think [Fernando Tatis Jr. is] one of a few players that could push for an MVP award in the National League this year.”

Tatis is moving through all the chaos from years past when he was suspended for PEDs. That mistake will always be with him, and he's had a hard time playing consistent baseball since. His ceiling is extremely high, and he is very capable of turning into one of the game's best all-around players. His defense in right field is dominant, while he can produce a 35-homer, 100-RBI, and .800+ OPS season with ease. We just need to see him avoid the injury bug and play consistent baseball.