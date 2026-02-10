One of the last Major League Baseball free agents available on the board is star pitcher Zac Gallen. Gallen, who pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2025, is getting a lot of interest. Free agency talks are heating up for Gallen as Spring Training starts, per USA Today.

“Teams showing the most interest: San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks,” MLB insider Bob Nightengale posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Arizona had a tough 2025 season, that saw the team lose some key players including slugger Eugenio Suarez. Of the four teams that Nightengale mentioned, San Diego and Chicago are the two that made the MLB postseason in 2025.

The Padres have a new manager, who teased the team is still looking to add talent for 2026. Baltimore is also very involved this offseason in aggressively courting free agents.

“Orioles’ Mike Elias says the team ‘is staying plugged in with both the trade and free agent markets' and it’s still possible they add another starter but he’s overall happy with the state of the rotation after the moves they made,” Baltimore Sun reporter Matt Weyrich posted to X.

Gallen finished the 2025 campaign with a 4.83 ERA.

Zac Gallen would make a great asset for an MLB team

Gallen has won at least 10 games for four consecutive seasons. He has made a home for himself with the Diamondbacks, and had spoken in the past about his desire to stay with the team. Many MLB analysts felt Gallen might get traded in 2025, but it didn't happen.

The hurler now finds himself in position to make a lot of money and help a team. If he stays in Arizona, he will be playing for a Diamondbacks team trying to work its way to the postseason. Time will tell where the hurler decides to go.

Gallen has a lifetime regular season ERA of 3.58. He has also collected 66 regular season victories. He has spent almost his entire career with Arizona.

The Padres finished the 2025 season with 90 wins, and lost in the NL Wild Card to the Chicago Cubs. Chicago then lost in the NL Division Series to the Milwaukee Brewers.