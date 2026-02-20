San Diego Padres baseball is back in Arizona for spring training. The Padres are currently trailing the Seattle Mariners (who share the stadium in Peoria) 3-1 in the sixth inning.

The bats have been quiet outside of a few extra-base hits from Mariners second baseman Michael Arroyo, which included a two-run home run in his first plate appearance. Romeo Sanabria also hit a home run for the Padres.

In the bottom of the 4th inning, newly signed slugger Nick Castellanos dove for a ball and made a very nice play at first base.

Friday marked Castellanos' first-ever game at first base, as he has been working at that new position since he arrived for camp. There is a good chance that he is playing a ton of innings at first this season, along with DH. There is no better time to throw him out there for reps than during spring training.

Miguel Andujar, Ty France, and Gavin Sheets will see a lot of action at first base this spring. Against right-handed hitters, there is a good chance that Sheets starts at first base with Castellanos at DH. Against southpaws, Castellanos could start at first, with Andujar or another bench bat starting over Sheets. We will see what new manager, Craig Stammen, utilizes.

Castellanos was replaced after going 0-1 with a walk in his debut. Romeo Sanabria replaced the slugger and turned into one himself, smashing a solo home run to left-center field. That longball was the first run of the game and spring for San Diego.