Baseball is around the corner! The San Diego Padres had a quiet offseason, but knowing general manager A.J. Preller, the Padres could make a splash in free agency or a trade at any time ahead of the season. Preller has traded for a player during spring training a few times (Sean Manaea, Dylan Cease).

As ST is nearing, the Padres have announced the roster invitations to 28 players. Here is a list of the notable players: Triston McKenzie, Marco Gonzales, Blake Hunt, Ethan Salas, Jose Miranda, and Nick Solak.

McKenzie is a former starting pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians and reunites with pitching coach Ruben Niebla, who came from the Cleveland organization. McKenzie was a starter for the Guardians from 2020 to 2024, but because of injuries, he appeared in only four games in 2025 as a reliever. In 2022, he was 11-11 with a 2.96 ERA in 191 innings. He walked only 44 hitters and struck out 190. The potential is there. McKenzie could be a backend starter for the Padres this season or a long reliever. Niebla is a great pitching coach and could get him back on track.

Marco Gonzales last played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and before that, was the starter for the Seattle Mariners for about six seasons. Gonzales signed a minor-league deal with the Padres last week. He owns a career 4.14 ERA in 926.2 innings. The southpaw is a threat to make the opening day roster as a backend starter with the Padres' lack of left-handed pitching in the rotation.

Blake Hunt and Ethan Salas are two catchers who have the highest potential in the system. Salas is a top prospect in baseball, while the Padres view Hunt as a threat to be the backup catcher in 2026.

Jose Miranda played for the Minnesota Twins and had some huge power moments in the Twin Cities. 2025 was not a great season; however, in 2024, Miranda smashed 28 doubles and nine home runs for a .284 batting average. In his rookie year in 2022, he smashed 15 homers and had 25 doubles. The potential is there for the slugger to get back in form. With the Padres' infield locked up, Miranda can be a DH threat and a potential first baseman if ever needed.

Nick Solak spent time with the Texas Rangers and is a former top prospect. He aims to revive his career with the Padres; however, his odds of making the roster are slim.