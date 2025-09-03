The San Diego Padres will not have the services of right-handed pitcher Jason Adam for some time. On Tuesday evening, San Diego announced its move on Adam amid his lower-body injury.

“We have placed RHP Jason Adam on the 15-day IL with a left quadriceps injury and recalled RHP Alek Jacob from Triple-A El Paso,” the Padres wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Adam was having a solid 2025 MLB campaign before suffering the injury in Monday's 4-3 win at Petco Park in San Diego over the Baltimore Orioles. On the season, the 34-year-old Adam has an 8-4 record with a 1.93 ERA to go along with a 1.148 WHIP and 3.07 FIP through 65 appearances (65.1 innings). He also sports a 224 ERA+.

Adam, however, appears to be in good spirits even after the injury. He also highlighted his belief in San Diego's depth.

“This team is plenty deep. They don't need me,” Adam said while being interviewed in San Diego's locker room (h/t 97.3 The Fan).

The 2025 National League All-Star immediately collapsed on the mound after a chopper from Orioles star shortstop Gunnar Henderson. It was later revealed that Adam suffered a left quadriceps tendon rupture. Adam is now expected to miss the rest of the 2025 season, a significant blow to the Padres, who are trying to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West division standings.

San Diego entered Tuesday with a 76-62 record, just 2.5 games behind Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers.

Adam, who was traded to the Padres by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024, signed a one-year contract worth $4.8 million with San Diego in January. He has an arbitration year left, and based on his performance in 2025, he could be rewarded with a salary increase for the 2026 campaign.

With Adam on the shelf, the Padres will have an increased load on the remaining healthy arms in their bullpen. They still have Mason Miller, Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon, Wandy Peralta and Yuki Matsui to rely on, while Robert Suarez remains San Diego's top option in the ninth inning. The vaunted Padres bullpen leads the big leagues with a 6.7 fWAR entering Tuesday. No other MLB bullpen has a higher fWAR than 5.6.