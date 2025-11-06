The San Diego Padres sent shockwaves through MLB when they hired Craig Stammen as their next manager. Fans have made mixed reactions to the decision.

Some see the obvious Padres connection and are glad San Diego went with a former player. Others are concerned with Stammen's lack of managerial experience.

“We rock with Craig cuz he rocked with us,” Jacob York wrote. “Nobody knows how to manage a bullpen better than a reliver that's been through it.”

“3 years??? with zero experience????” Friar Breaks wrote in all caps, questioning the length of Stammen's contract.

“I was gonna say this dude was pitching what 2 years ago? SD had a lot of respect for him, I'm curious if his leadership role there catapulted him there,” Aaron Fabio Main added.

Of the players in the Padres' managerial search, Albert Pujols was the biggest name involved. He had met with the team's brass often, even reportedly taking part in a nine hour interview, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Many fans were confused seeing San Diego go with a surprise pick like Stammen seeing as Pujols is still available.

“They made Pujols interview for NINE HOURS FOR WHAT,” Tony X wrote.

“Ya'll made Pujols go through a 9 hour interview just to note hire him,” Nick Right added.

Regardless of fan reaction, Stammen will now have to prove himself. He spent the last six years of the franchise, and he is clearly still well respected. However, the former relief pitcher has never served as a manager at any level, instead working in San Diego's front office after retirement.

The Padres aren't looking to give up their seat at the playoff table. But they'll need a strong opening season under Stammen to prove it was the right call.