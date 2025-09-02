The San Diego Padres suffered a significant blow during their game against the Baltimore Orioles when All-Star reliever Jason Adam sustained a devastating leg injury that could alter the team’s postseason trajectory. With just 25 games remaining and the division race intensifying, the injury update comes at a brutal time for the Padres.

USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a serious update from manager Mike Shildt regarding the right-handed reliever’s condition, delivering troubling news after the game.

Jason Adams' injury is serious, Padres manager Mike Shildt says, "a quad tendon rupture.'' https://t.co/BW6FyvdoUz — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The incident occurred in the seventh inning at Petco Park. Adam had returned to the mound after pitching the sixth and collapsed awkwardly while attempting to field a ground ball. Trainers quickly came to his aid as he clutched his leg, and he was eventually carted off the field without putting any weight on it — a troubling scene for a team relying heavily on its bullpen depth.

The confirmed quad tendon rupture is one of the most severe injuries a pitcher can face. The typical recovery timeline ranges from six months to a full year, often requiring surgery. Adam had been a staple of the Padres bullpen, boasting a 1.93 ERA and earning his first All-Star selection this season. His consistency and strikeout command were cornerstones of San Diego’s late-inning strategy.

With Adam sidelined, pressure now shifts to deadline acquisition Mason Miller and veterans like Robert Suarez to fill the void. The bullpen, once considered a strength, will now be tested deeply during the season’s final stretch.

For San Diego, the 34-year-old reliever’s injury couldn’t have come at a worse time, stripping the Padres bullpen of one of its most reliable late-inning arms during a critical stretch of the season.

With just weeks remaining in the regular season, how the Padres respond to the loss of Adam will be a defining factor in their playoff pursuit. The injury not only tests the depth assembled by A.J. Preller at the trade deadline, but also places added weight on the shoulders of a bullpen now tasked with navigating high-leverage situations without one of its most trusted arms.