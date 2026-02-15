The San Diego Padres didn't open up the brink trunks like other teams this offseason, but they were still able to get some quality players in their clubhouse. One of their biggest signings was Nick Castellanos, who was released by the Philadelphia Phillies, but is still getting paid his $20 million that he had with the team.

The Padres were able to sweep in and sign Castellanos for the veteran minimum, which was big on their end, and it shows how much he wanted to be with the team to sign for that amount.

Manny Machado recently petitioned for general manager AJ Preller to get an extension after signing Castellanos, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Manny Machado, who has known Nick Castellanos since they were kids in Miami, says Padres GM AJ Preller deserves an extension for ‘getting a $20 million player for pennies on the dollar,’” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It was definitely a low-risk move for the Padres, and if the pairing doesn't work with them and Castellanos, they can cut their losses without taking a big financial risk. On the other hand, if it all works out, it could be one of the best free agent signings by a team this season.

Castellanos probably didn't have the year he wanted last season, but the hope is that he can bounce back with the Padres and help them win some games. Last season, the Padres were 90-72 and in second place in the NL East, and they'll be looking to replicate that success this year.