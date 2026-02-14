The San Diego Padres are picking up Nick Castellanos, after he was recently released by the Philadelphia Phillies. Castellanos is agreeing to a contract with San Diego, per the New York Post.

The veteran outfielder is expected to play a number of positions for the Padres.

“Castellanos will be some combo of DH, 1B and OF for Padres. RF is booked obvs. Signed pending physical,” New York Post reporter Jon Heyman posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Castellanos was released by the Phillies after it was reported his relationship had soured with the team. He had reportedly been seen arguing with his team manager. Castellanos also reportedly brought alcohol into the dugout, per an MLB.com report.

“Well, you know, I’m proud of him because he owned up to what he did,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “And, hey, we all make mistakes. Mine are well documented. But, you know, Nick helped us out in a lot of ways here. He’s had some big hits and big plays and helped us win a lot of ballgames. So, I do, I wish him all the best.”

Castellanos joins a Padres team that already includes sluggers Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. He hit 17 home runs during the 2025 regular season.

Padres hope to return to the postseason

San Diego finished second in the National League West division during the 2025 campaign. The Padres made the postseason, before losing to the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card.

The Padres have worked hard this offseason to keep the team contending in the NL. San Diego re-signed pitcher Michael King, although the team did lose Dylan Cease in free agency.

The club hopes Castellanos can help the offense. San Diego is picking up a veteran with Castellanos, who has close to 1,000 career runs batted in. He hit at a .250 batting average during the 2025 regular season.

Castellanos will get another chance in southern California to show what he can do. In his long MLB career, he has played for the Phillies, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers.