The Buffalo Bills are looking for ways to improve their team this offseason after another crushing playoff exit this past campaign. The Bills already shook things up by acquiring wide receiver DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears, and now, their attention has shifted to the defensive side of the ball.

The Bills were floated by many as a potential suitor for trade candidate Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, who was ultimately dealt to the Baltimore Ravens in a blockbuster deal last week.

Now, another name has been floated by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated as one the Bills could pivot to after the Crosby interest fell through.

“As for what they’ll look for on defense, as we said, the Bills did have their toe in the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes, so the edge is a logical place to look first. John Franklin-Myers would make some sense, too, as an inside/outside piece for Leonhard’s front, but the bidding there could wind up pricing the Bills out,” reported Breer.

Article Continues Below

Franklin-Myers was a key piece of the Denver Broncos' defensive line this past year, which was one of the best in the entire NFL landscape, and as Breer referenced, he is sure to have plenty of suitors in free agency.

The Bills' pass rush in 2025 wasn't bad, and their defensive secondary was also among the best in the league, blowing away expectations. However, one area where Buffalo struggled mightily was in the run defense department, as the team frequently surrendered huge days to opposing running backs and rushing quarterbacks.

Buffalo will certainly want to get that area shored up in either free agency or the draft, and if they are able to do so, they figure to have one of the more well-rounded teams in the league heading into next season.

NFL free agency is slated to begin on Wednesday.